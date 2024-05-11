Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kure Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

NR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 565,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,497. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $644.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

