Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RxSight by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 176,451 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,600. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

