Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

CREX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.92. 109,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,426. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.17.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Creative Realities will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

See Also

