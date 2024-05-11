Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issues Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $48.00 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Insider Activity

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,328. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

