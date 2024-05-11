Critical Analysis: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) & Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and Grown Rogue International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.70 -$329.91 million N/A N/A Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 5.96 -$130,000.00 $0.01 70.07

Grown Rogue International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TerrAscend and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -125.03% -6.66% -3.07% Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TerrAscend and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats TerrAscend on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

