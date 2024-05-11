Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Get Crocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $146.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after acquiring an additional 76,460 shares during the period. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 60.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,390 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,211,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.