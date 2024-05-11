Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.250-12.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Crocs also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.550 EPS.

Shares of CROX traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.27. 1,711,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.42.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $381,202.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

