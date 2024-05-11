Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.400-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.250-12.730 EPS.

Crocs Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.27. 1,711,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

