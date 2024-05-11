Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNFree Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.94. 169,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,827. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.47.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.70%.

Insider Transactions at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

