Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Cronos Group Price Performance

CRON stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.