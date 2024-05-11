CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $46.33 Average PT from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

