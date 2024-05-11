Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.48 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

