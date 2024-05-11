Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $60.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

