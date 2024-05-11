Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

