Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

