Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $203.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

