Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

