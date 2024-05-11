Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 14,081 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 184,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 5.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $37.85 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

