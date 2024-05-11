Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 177 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BHP Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,724 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.21 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.