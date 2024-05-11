Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,952 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.