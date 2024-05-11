Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,042 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

