Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 38.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 26.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 151,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

Nucor stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.02. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

