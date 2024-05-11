Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $422.78 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total transaction of $1,114,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.