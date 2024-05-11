Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.