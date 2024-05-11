Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 8,593 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,771,000 after buying an additional 13,787,485 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,737 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $11,188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 837.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 759,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 678,585 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

