Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 964 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 259,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 98,253 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.77.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

