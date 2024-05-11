Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAE stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

