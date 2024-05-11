Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CEO Ryan Mcmonagle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 968,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,590. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.53.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

