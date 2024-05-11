CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lessened by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,288,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,716,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.