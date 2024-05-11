Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the April 15th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 768,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYCC. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

