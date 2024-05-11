CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.53.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 12,154,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,519,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CytomX Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.