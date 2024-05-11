Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock opened at C$41.57 on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52-week low of C$39.93 and a 52-week high of C$54.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.35.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
