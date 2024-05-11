Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Datadog by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,276,000 after acquiring an additional 244,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,798,000 after acquiring an additional 131,464 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $127,526,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Datadog Stock Up 2.7 %

Datadog stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

