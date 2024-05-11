Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Datadog also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.360 EPS.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $118.97. 5,174,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35. Datadog has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,791 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

