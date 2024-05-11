Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Datadog Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

