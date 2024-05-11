Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$624.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.6 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.510-1.570 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Get Datadog alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DDOG traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.