DCC’s (DCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) price target on the stock.
DCC Stock Performance
LON DCC opened at GBX 5,850 ($73.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,614.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,510.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,751.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 4,145 ($52.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,860 ($73.62).
