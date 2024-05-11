DCC’s (DCC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) price target on the stock.

DCC Stock Performance

LON DCC opened at GBX 5,850 ($73.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,614.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,510.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,751.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 4,145 ($52.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,860 ($73.62).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

