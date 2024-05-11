DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81.48

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $81.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00088733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00031896 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014131 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.