Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after buying an additional 1,496,652 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 595,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 113,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

