Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

DH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:DH opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 113,963 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 248,266 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

