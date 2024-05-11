Definity Financial Co. (DFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY traded down C$1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,114. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.71. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.80.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

