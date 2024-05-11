Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.80.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DFY

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE:DFY traded down C$1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$45.11. 323,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.71. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$32.09 and a one year high of C$47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.6566549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.