Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Up 25%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 361,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 741,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The company has a market cap of C$7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.48 million during the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 29,673.63% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.