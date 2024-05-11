Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSY

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$178.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.24. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$101.34 and a twelve month high of C$192.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.