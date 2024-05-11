Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $63.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.13.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $75.73. 795,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,567 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,524 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $23,992,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,524,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

