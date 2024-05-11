DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.05. 1,689,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,717. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

