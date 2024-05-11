DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

NYSE DHX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,847. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 million, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

