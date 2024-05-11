Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 189000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.