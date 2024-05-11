DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
DiaSorin Price Performance
DSRLF stock remained flat at $107.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91. DiaSorin has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $120.00.
DiaSorin Company Profile
