Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.52

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 85459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,003 shares of company stock worth $297,772 and have sold 458,315 shares worth $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

